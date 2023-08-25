CollisionWeek

Rivian and Tesla Support ASA, Auto Alliance and SCRS Right to Repair Data Sharing Agreement

In separate letters to the leadership of the Automotive Service Association (ASA), the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers Rivian and Tesla announced they support the agreement reached on sharing automotive data that was announced in July.

The two EV manufacturers are not members of the Alliance that represents vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

“Rivian Automotive, LLC appreciates the opportunity to respond to your letter dated July 11, 2023, outlining the Automotive Repair Data Sharing Commitment made by your associations. Rivian agrees that our customers should have access to safe and

