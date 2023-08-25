Car Pros Automotive Group Acquires BMW, MINI Dealerships and Collision Repair Center in Los Angeles

Car Pros Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired two dealerships from Los Angeles, Calif.-based Nick Alexander Imports, including Nick Alexander BMW, Nick Alexander MINI, as well as their collision repair center. The dealerships are rebranded to BMW of Downtown LA and MINI of Downtown LA.

Car Pros owns seven stores in Southern California and Western Washington, and represents some of the top franchises in the industry including Kia, Hyundai, and Honda. This addition brings the number of Car Pros dealerships in Southern California to six, and marks the automotive group’s entry into luxury brands.

“Nick Alexander Imports and