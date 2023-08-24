CollisionWeek

Mitchell Announces Automated Scan and Calibration Detection in Estimating Workflow

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced the availability of a new feature in Mitchell Cloud Estimating that automatically detects a completed scan or calibration and gives users the ability to quickly add it as a line on the collision-damage appraisal. This enhanced integration between carrier and shop workflows helps ensure that estimates include the appropriate diagnostic procedures performed. It is also designed to assist independent, staff and shop appraisers with maintaining accurate records while giving vehicle owners added visibility into the repair work completed.

The release comes as the company announces another major milestone for the Mitchell Diagnostics platform: more

