Mike Zukerman Named Interim President and CEO at CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, announced that Tom Troy, president and CEO, is resigning to pursue other opportunities and that the board appointed Mike Zukerman to serve as interim in the role. While the change is effective immediately, Troy will remain until September 15 to support the transition.

CSAA Insurance Group offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Under Troy’s leadership, CSAA Insurance Group returned to profitability for four consecutive years,