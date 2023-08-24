Massachusetts Says Multiple Approaches Available to Vehicle Manufacturers to Implement Data Access

Letter responding to NHTSA says AG’s office believes lawsuit record shows cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth solutions could allow secure communications to vehicle data that comply with federal safety regulations.

In response to an August 22 letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) where the safety regulator acknowledged that vehicle manufacturers could comply with Massachusetts updated Right to Repair law, the Commonwealth’s Attorney General’s office said it believed there were multiple technologies available to vehicle manufacturers to comply with the voter approved law.

In the from NHTSA to the AG’s office, the regulator said that short range wireless access,