CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Acquires Majority Stake in Cheltenham Collision Repair Center

Fix Auto UK Acquires Majority Stake in Cheltenham Collision Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced it has added to its portfolio of wholly and part owned collision repair centers by taking over as the majority shareholder in Fix Auto Cheltenham. The network has bought the shares previously owned by businessman Andrew Emery who is stepping away from the industry to concentrate on other business interests.

Fellow director Kieran Humphries, who formed the business with his father Ray in 2009, will retain his shares and position as Operations Director and will continue to oversee the day-to-day running of the business.

It is the second repair center established within the Fix Auto UK

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey