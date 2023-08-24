Fix Auto UK Acquires Majority Stake in Cheltenham Collision Repair Center

Fix Auto UK announced it has added to its portfolio of wholly and part owned collision repair centers by taking over as the majority shareholder in Fix Auto Cheltenham. The network has bought the shares previously owned by businessman Andrew Emery who is stepping away from the industry to concentrate on other business interests.

Fellow director Kieran Humphries, who formed the business with his father Ray in 2009, will retain his shares and position as Operations Director and will continue to oversee the day-to-day running of the business.

It is the second repair center established within the Fix Auto UK