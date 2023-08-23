Wesco Group Acquires Seven Location PBE Distributor in Los Angeles Market

CollisionWeek

Wesco Group announced today that Sav On Supplies has joined the Wesco Team. Sav On Supplies has been servicing the greater Los Angeles, Calif. market for the past 23 years. The owner, Jorge Mendoza, came from humble beginnings and founded the Company in 2000. Over time, the Company grew from a single location store to seven locations today.

Wesco Group logo“We welcome Sav On Supplies to the team. This expands our footprint in southern California to the greater Los Angles market, and we are excited to team up to service customers and continue our growth initiatives in California.” said Lloyd White, CEO

