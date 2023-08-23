Opus IVS Announces Live Training Events in October and November

Opus IVS announced its upcoming series of live training events aimed at equipping automotive technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving automotive repair landscape. Training will cover diagnostic and programming functions across multiple vehicle lines.

The Opus IVS training events will take place in three locations across the United States:

Huntington Beach, California: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Dexter, Michigan: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Commack, New York: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Each training class is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in its respective time zone, offering participants a full day of immersive learning.