CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS Announces Live Training Events in October and November

Opus IVS Announces Live Training Events in October and November

By Leave a Comment

Opus IVS announced its upcoming series of live training events aimed at equipping automotive technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving automotive repair landscape. Training will cover diagnostic and programming functions across multiple vehicle lines.

Opus IVS logoThe Opus IVS training events will take place in three locations across the United States:

  • Huntington Beach, California: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Dexter, Michigan: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Commack, New York: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Each training class is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in its respective time zone, offering participants a full day of immersive learning.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey