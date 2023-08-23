CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / NHTSA Walks Back June Comments on Massachusetts Right to Repair

NHTSA Walks Back June Comments on Massachusetts Right to Repair

By Leave a Comment

In a letter to the Massachusetts Attorney General office, U.S. safety regulator says they have identified a way to implement Right to Repair law without compromising safety.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) yesterday issued a letter clarifying its stance on the potential safety impact of the updated Massachusetts Right to Repair law saying the agency strongly supports right to repair and confirming a way to implement the law without compromising safety. The letter, introduced into evidence in the lawsuit brought by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation against the Massachusetts law, thanks the AG’s office for its help in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey