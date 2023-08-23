NHTSA Walks Back June Comments on Massachusetts Right to Repair

In a letter to the Massachusetts Attorney General office, U.S. safety regulator says they have identified a way to implement Right to Repair law without compromising safety.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) yesterday issued a letter clarifying its stance on the potential safety impact of the updated Massachusetts Right to Repair law saying the agency strongly supports right to repair and confirming a way to implement the law without compromising safety. The letter, introduced into evidence in the lawsuit brought by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation against the Massachusetts law, thanks the AG’s office for its help in