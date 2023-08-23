Meyer Distributing Adds Location in Tucson, Arizona

Meyer Distributing, Inc., the automotive specialty products marketing and distribution company, announced the addition of its Tucson, Ariz. cross-dock. The new cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Kingman, Ariz. distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, collision repair crash parts, and RV parts in the region.

“Meyer has expanded inventories significantly in crash and collision parts this year in the Southwest,” states Jim Sherman, Meyer’s Crash & Collision Category Sales Manager. “Having larger inventories available next day now throughout the Southwest has been very well received by our customers. Whether it’s lighting, a