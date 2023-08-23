CollisionWeek

Driven Brands Authorizes $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company, at its discretion, to repurchase up to $50 million of its common shares outstanding through March 31, 2025. The share repurchase will be funded through a combination of cash on hand, cash flow from operations, and the Company’s revolving line of credit.

Driven Brands logo“This share repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in the business and our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns while we continue to invest in our growth initiatives,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

