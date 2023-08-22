Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Up Just 0.1% in First Half of August Compared to Last Month

Wholesale prices, however, are down almost 8% compared to last year. Retail prices down 4% year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis, increased 0.1% from July in the first 15 days of August. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rose to 212.0, which was down 7.8% from the full month of August 2022. The seasonal adjustment diminished the increase. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of August increased 0.7% compared to July, while the unadjusted price was down 7.6% year over year.

Lower used vehicle prices increase pressure on the number of