CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. Employer Health Care Costs Projected to Increase 8.5% Next Year

U.S. Employer Health Care Costs Projected to Increase 8.5% Next Year

By Leave a Comment

AON projection is nearly double the increase recorded this year.

Average costs for U.S. employers that pay for their employees’ health care will increase 8.5% to more than $15,000 per employee in 2024, according to Aon plc (NYSE: AON) the global professional services firm.

The projection increase, which assumes employers do not implement employee cost sharing increases and other cost saving strategies, is nearly double the 4.5 percent increase to health care budgets that employers experienced from 2022 to 2023. On average, the budgeted health care plan cost for clients is $13,906 per employee in 2023. The analysis uses the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey