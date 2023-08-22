Kristi Werner Named CEO of United Recyclers Group

The United Recyclers Group (URG) announced that Kristi Werner, an 18-year veteran of the automotive recycling industry, has been named CEO for the organization. Werner, who joined URG in 2011, was promoted to the role after serving as the Chief Technology Officer.

URG, headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, provides products and services tailored to the operational needs of automotive recyclers.

Werner is credited with helping recyclers take back control of their data so they may be able to integrate with new platforms not previously available to them. Before URG, she began