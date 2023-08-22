I-CAR Announces Board Election Results

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the results of its recent Board of Directors election, which concluded on July 15. I-CAR Regular Members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.
The following newly elected board members will serve a 3-year term:
- Mark Thorpe – Director of Sales & Operations at Nissan North America, representing the OEM Segment
- Brian Herron – CEO of Opus IVS, representing the Tool, Equipment & Supply Segment
- Trent Tinsley – Assistant Vice President at Entegral Holdings, LLC, representing the Related Industry Services Segment
The following board members were
