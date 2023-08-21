CollisionWeek

Lift Auto Group Acquires CSN Automacs

Lift Auto Group has acquired CSN Automacs, in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. CSN Automacs has been serving Oakville for over four and a half decades.

“I wish them all the success in the world,” previous owner Steve Ingoglia says. “The shop has a lot to offer and a good clientele. I’m happy Lift is keeping the same name, and I am confident the shop is in good hands.”

Ingoglia and his wife, Mary, are looking forward to retirement.

“This was our family’s business and we’re sad to see it go, but we are looking forward to enjoying our retirement.” Mary says.

