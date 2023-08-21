Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Washington State

The multiple collision repair shop operator now has 226 locations in 15 states.
Classic Collision, LLC, the Atlanta-Ga.-based multi-site collision repair operator announced it closed the acquisition of a new collision repair center in Kirkland, Wash.
For more than 60 years, Lakeside Collision Kirkland has been a valuable pillar in the local community.
“Our motto has been to take the pain out of an already painful situation, and we believe that Classic Collision will uphold that motto,” stated Tim Pugmire former owner of Lakeside Collision Kirkland.
“We are excited to welcome the Lakeside Collision Kirkland team to our ever-growing Classic
