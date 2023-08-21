CalPro ADAS Solutions and Collabtic Announce Integration Agreement

CalPro ADAS Solutions, LLC and Fieldpulse, LLC have announced an integration agreement that will allow CalPro’s ADAS IdentiScan product to run on the Collabtic Software Platform. CalPro’s Patented ADAS IdentiScan technology is used in the ADAS identification and calibration market for the collision repair industry. Collabtic is a highly configurable collaboration platform which empowers organizations to increase technician productivity and first-time-fix-rates with collaboration tools and workflow automation.

The CalPro ADAS IdentiScan product previously ran as an independent product platform which was sold directly to Collision Shops, Mobile Technicians, and Calibration Centers. By embedding the ADAS IdentiScan into Collabtic, customers will