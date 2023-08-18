U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 5% in July Compared to Last Year

Prices were also up on a month-over-month basis.

The most recent government figures on inflation through July show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices continues to be above the rate of general inflation for the 25th month in a row, but the year-over-year (YoY) rate of increase continues to decline compared to the historic highs last year.

Comparing the average YoY increase for the most recent 12-month period to the previous 12-month period indicates the rate of growth for auto body repair prices was 1.1 percentage points lower in the most recent 12-month period ending July 2023