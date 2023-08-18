Tim Temple Wins Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Seat After Opponent Withdraws from Race

Tim Temple will be the next insurance commissioner for Louisiana. The only other candidate in the race, R.D. “Rich” Weaver Weaver, is officially listed as withdrawn on the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

In a statement on August 16, Temple said, “As of today, I am honored and humbled to announce that I am officially the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner-Elect. My family and I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support and encouragement we have received from voters across Louisiana throughout this campaign. I will continue to travel our state, visit with our people and share my vision for this