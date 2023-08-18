Stellantis to Sell Remanufactured Headlights and Taillights in North America in Support of Sustainability Goals

Will also establish ecommerce “reuse” channel in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

During a keynote speech at the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) Sustainability Summit on August 15 in Troy, Mich., Alison Jones, senior vice president, global circular economy for Stellantis, outlined how the circular economy plays a key role in the organization’s Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, supporting the ambitious target of leading the industry to achieving carbon net zero by 2038.

Among the plans, expanding remanufactured (reman) parts to include headlights and taillights in North America and a new ecommerce channel.

In her presentation SUSTAINera