Penn College Receives Grant for Prison-to-College Program

Pennsylvania College of Technology, located in Williamsport, Pa., has received an $18,750 grant to support its Lycoming County Prison-to-College Program. The initiative aims to break down initial barriers to education and help individuals on a path to bettering themselves and their communities.

The grant is from the Lycoming Economic Development Foundation Fund IMO Joseph L. Rider, a fund of First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful for the support from and vision of FCFP,” said Craig A. Miller, professor of history/political science and department head for social sciences and humanities. “This project will empower individuals on their journey to