Next Collision Repair Industry Supply Chain Disruption Could be Less than Month Away as UAW/Detroit Vehicle Manufacturers Contract Deadline Looms

Contract talks are continuing between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit, Mich.-based vehicle manufacturers- GM, Ford and Stellantis. The current UAW contract expires in less than one month on Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

In a statement, President Biden called on the UAW and vehicle manufacturers to come together to reach an agreement.

“The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class. The need to transition to a clean energy economy should provide a win‑win opportunity for auto companies and unionized workers. It should enable workers to make good wages and benefits to support their families,