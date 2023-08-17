CollisionWeek

Thatcham Research Joins Collision Repair 3D Printing Task Force

Thatcham Research, the United Kingdom-based nonprofit insurer funded research center, has officially joined the industry-led 3D Printing Task Force for the automotive collision repair industry. The initiative brings together top experts and leaders in 3D printing and automotive manufacturing with the goal of fostering collaboration, idea-sharing, and the development of safe and regulated practices for 3D printing in the collision repair industry.

Thatcham Research logoThe task force was launched at the IBIS USA 2023 conference earlier this year in Nashville, Tenn.

“As we all know, 3D printing technology has been rapidly evolving, opening up new possibilities and opportunities for innovation in the

