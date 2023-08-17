National Auto Body Council Inaugural Gala Fundraiser February 28-29 in Orlando

Event to benefit military members, veterans, first responders and families in need.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will host its inaugural NABC Gala, themed Ignite the Night. scheduled on Wednesday, February 28, and Thursday, February 29, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Inaugural NABC Gala will celebrate the collective accomplishments of the NABC members, honor the NABC President’s Award recipient and raise funds to continue serving veterans, military members, families in need and first responders in communities across the country.

The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council has