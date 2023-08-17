Interview: Gene Lopez, ASA Collision Division Operations Committee Chair

Lopez discusses the work of the Automotive Service Association’s Collision Division, including its recent position statement on accounting for OEM procedures on estimates.

In July, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) Board of Directors announced a new position policy statement covering the need to research OEM repair procedures in collision repair estimates. In our video interview embedded below, Gene Lopez, from Seidner’s Collision Centers and the chair of ASA’s Collision Division Operations Committee (COC), explained the committee’s work on the policy, other issues the committee has on its plate, and how the association’s recent Right to Repair agreement is important for