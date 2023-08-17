Harvey’s Collision Centers Acquires New Location in Mesquite, Texas

Harvey’s Collision Centers announced the acquisition of Pro Star Collision in Mesquite, Texas. This strategic move marks Harvey’s third location in the thriving Dallas/Fort Worth market, further solidifying its commitment to providing top-notch auto body repair services across the DFW metroplex.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Pro Star Collision and welcome their skilled team into the Harvey’s Collision Centers family,” stated Jeff McFadden, CEO of Harvey’s Collision Centers. “This expansion represents a significant milestone as we grow and provide our unmatched services to a wider customer base. Pro Star Collision’s reputation for excellence perfectly complements our mission,