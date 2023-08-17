Collision Industry Foundation Responds to Lahaina, Maui Fires

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced today that disaster relief assistance is available in the aftermath of the devastating Lahaina fires which left a trail of destruction. Not only properties were affected, but also the lives of many families.

The CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted,” expressed Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics, CIF Immediate Past President, and chair of this relief effort. “The CIF has already taken several actions, and we are ready to provide more help. We also encourage all industry stakeholders to support collision repair employees, technicians, and their families in the face of this crisis. 100% of your tax-deductible donations to CIF will be going towards Lahaina, Maui recovery efforts.”

CIF secures and distributes donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

If you need help, know someone who needs help or want to make a tax-deductible donation please use the following links:

Click here to request assistance.

Click here to donate to the CIF.