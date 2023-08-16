Ultra-Poly Announces Bumper Recycling Initiative

Ultra-Poly, one of America’s largest plastics recyclers, has announced a bumper recycling program that involves the collection and reprocessing of damaged automotive bumpers into a new raw material.

Ultra-Poly collects the used bumper covers directly from auto body shops where they have been removed from vehicles and stripped of any usable connected components.

“This is a groundbreaking program that will help advance the automotive industry closer to achieving the standards of a circular economy,” said Kevin Cronin, Vice President of Sustainability and R&D. “Sustainability is in the DNA of Ultra-Poly. Our commitment and expertise in improving the sustainability of the