Registration Open for October 30 MSO Symposium

The MSO Symposium announced that registration for the 12th annual meeting is now open online.

The symposium, designed for collision repair facility owners, executives, and industry leaders, will take place at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, October 30th, prior to the start of SEMA/AAPEX.

Attendance is limited to executives or owners of a multi-shop operation, single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales, or a representative from an insurance company or OEM.

The one-day conference will begin at 9 a.m. (PDT) with a light breakfast and networking. The unique program will provide information