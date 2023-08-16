Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Down Slightly for Second Month in a Row

Total personal auto policies in force remain up over 14% from last year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 19,642,900 in July. July’s policies in force represent an increase of 14.0% from 17,233,900 in July 2022, but down 0.08% from 19,658,300 in June.

Growth appears to have stalled over the past three months. Progressive auto insurance policies in force peaked at 19,666,500 in May, up 14.3% over May 2022. June’s result, though slightly down from May, was actually up at a slightly higher percentage at 14.4% higher compared to last year.

