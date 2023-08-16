Daimler Truck Opens Indiana Redistribution Center to Expand Parts Distribution Network

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) celebrated the grand opening of its new Redistribution Center (RDC) in Whitestown, Indiana. Spanning over 605,000 square feet, this build-to-suit facility will replenish DTNA’s ten Parts Distribution Centers (PDC) across the U.S. and Canada with efficient and timely truck parts availability. The addition of the RDC to DTNA’s Parts Distribution Network is in line with DTNA’s Aftermarket parts growth initiatives to increase customer uptime.

The facility supports DTNA’s brand portfolio including: Detroit, FCCC, Freightliner, Thomas Built Buses, and Western Star.

The purpose of the RDC is to efficiently replenish parts across the regional PDCs,