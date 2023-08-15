Used-Vehicle Sales Estimated Up in July Compared to June

Year-to-date sales also up over last year. Sales for July, however, were down from a year ago.

According to Cox Automotive estimates based on vehicle registration data, total used-vehicle sales in July increased approximately 2.1% from June to just over 3 million units. The July increase follows a slight increase in June, as used-vehicle sales this summer continue to surprise. Retail sales in July also increased month over month in July.

Total retail used sales through the first seven months of the year are now up 6% compared to the same timeframe of last year.

Strong used vehicle sales, coupled