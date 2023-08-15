Mark Afable and Cory Nettles Join the American Family Board

American Family’s board of directors has elected two new members, Mark Afable and Cory Nettles. They will begin their service January 1, 2024.

“A strong board of directors with broad and diverse experience and backgrounds is essential to fulfilling our purpose as a mutual company,” said Bill Westrate, chair-elect of the board and American Family chief executive officer. “Mark Afable and Cory Nettles bring unique perspectives and expertise that will make our board, and our organization, even stronger as we create and execute strategy that serves our policyholders.”

Afable served as the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner from 2019 to