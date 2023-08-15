EV Manufacturer VinFast Completes SPAC Combination, Will Be Listed on NASDAQ

CollisionWeek

VinFast Auto Ltd. and Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ) announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. The listed company following the Business Combination is VinFast Auto Ltd., and its shares and warrants will commence trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbols VFS and VFSWW, respectively, today.

The Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has announced plans to build collision repair networks in both the U.S. and Europe to support its global expansion.

In May, VinFast announced it has selected I-CAR Gold Class shop credentials as a requirement for its U.S. repair network. The company

