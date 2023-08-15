California Bureau of Automotive Repair Offers Online License Printing

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) announced a new license print feature online. The new feature offers licensees self-service license printing, eliminating the need to wait for the license mailed by BAR’s print vendor or request a duplicate/replacement license.

Online license printing is available for both business and inspector/technician licenses. After entering the business license and address, automotive repair dealers receive a printable copy of the registration and all associated station licenses. The feature provides inspectors and technicians easy access to print copies of their wall license and badge through the California Automotive Resource Center (CalARC). Licenses are