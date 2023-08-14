Collision Services, Auto Body Toolmart, I/D/E/A and Sid Savage Become US Auto Supply

Four automotive brands, Collision Services, Auto Body Toolmart, I/D/E/A and Sid Savage, unveiled their new, unified identity as US Auto Supply, setting a new legacy in the automotive supply sector. Stemming from their roots with former parent company Whitewater Brands, this move will see US Auto Supply harnessing over two centuries of combined expertise among the four brands.

Whitewater Brands was acquired by Lincolnshire Management in December 2022 from Rock Gate Partners and Peninsula Capital Partners.

“We see this rebranding as not just a change in name but a renewed commitment to our vendors, customers and the automotive industry,” said