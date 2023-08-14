Classic Collision Adds Two New Repair Centers in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the acquisition of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body with two collision repair centers in the Gainesville, Fla. market.

“We are a family business and believe that our customer needs to be treated as family. I’ve seen firsthand that Classic Collision treats everyone like family,” stated Brad Buchholz former owner of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body.

“Buchholz Pain & Autobody has been a high performer for many years along with a strong focused on customer satisfaction, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we continue to expand our footprint across Florida,” states