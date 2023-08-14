CollisionWeek

Adam Caddeo Named Regional Manager for Australasia at Hunter Engineering

Hunter Engineering announced Adam Caddeo as its new regional manager for parts of Europe and Australasia.

Caddeo started with Hunter on July 1, following the retirement of Paolo Molinari. Caddeo’s responsibilities will include Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Spain, Portugal, Holland, Denmark and Iceland.

Caddeo assumes his new position with considerable knowledge of Hunter Engineering and its product line. Most recently, he was a key account sales manager with Hunter partner Precision Automotive Equipment of Australia.

He will be headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

