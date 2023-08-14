AASP/NJ Repair Planning for Profitability Seminar September 27

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will host the second part in an ongoing series of discussions on how to improve and succeed in the automotive repair industry with What’s Next? Repair Planning and Repair Logic on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Indasa USA Training Facility in Fairfield, N.J.

AASP/NJ leaders will be joined by a representative from OEC who will review the many benefits of adopting the repair planning process and how it is proven to be effective in increasing a facility’s average repair order amount.

This is a not-to-miss