US Light Vehicle Sales Continue Growth Streak in July

Vehicle availability and strong economy helped grow vehicle sales.

US Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.30 million (mn) units in July, according to GlobalData. The annualized selling rate increased slightly from 15.7 mn units/year in June, to 15.8 mn units/year in July. Meanwhile, July’s daily selling rate was estimated at 52,200 units/day, compared to 53,000 units/day in June. Therefore, although July broke a run of four consecutive months in which volumes had ranged between 1.35 and 1.38 mn units, this streak would surely have continued had July had one more selling day – it had 25, compared to 26 in June.