IAA Enhances Selling Platform with Machine Learning Tools for Data Insights

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSe: RBA) announced that its subsidiary IAA has released three enhancements to its selling platform. The product enhancements, IAA Vehicle Score, IAA Vehicle Value and the IAA Sales Decision Center , all work together to provide vehicle sellers with information that is critical in helping to optimize their auction strategies for greater returns.

IAA logoIAA Vehicle Score is a patented, cutting-edge computer vision tool that provides fast and accurate ratings based on vehicle attributes and photos taken during vehicle check-in, allowing for cost- and time-savings. The automated model uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and deep

