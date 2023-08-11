Ford Offers Guidance on Cyber Security Vulnerability on Vehicle Wi-Fi Software

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced it learned from a supplier that a security researcher discovered a vulnerability in the Wi-Fi software driver supplied for use in the SYNC 3 infotainment system available on some Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Immediately, and in collaboration with them, Ford began developing and validating measures to address the vulnerability.

“To date, we’ve seen no evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited, which would likely require significant expertise and would also include being physically near an individual vehicle that has its ignition and Wi-Fi setting on. Our investigation also found that if this vulnerability was