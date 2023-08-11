Collision Industry Foundation Accepting Applications for Board of Directors

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that the application period for individuals from the Collision Repair Industry at large to serve on the CIF Board is now open. CIF Trustees are all volunteers, donating their time and expertise to lead CIF to further its mission and vision.

Our Vision: Provide Emergency Relief to Collision Repair Professionals

Our Vision: Provide Emergency Relief to Collision Repair Professionals Our Mission: Secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

The application is available to download as an MS Word document. Nominations are due by Sept. 30, 2023.

Dan Risley, V.P. CCC Intelligent Solutions and CIF President “We encourage industry leaders to join our efforts to serve those within our industry in their time of need. Serving on the CIF board is very gratifying as we make a big difference to those in need. We are seeking several new board members to join our efforts.”

Elected trustees serve a three-year term. There are approximately seven board meetings throughout the year. Two of those are in person and held the same week as other collision industry events in January and July. The remaining board meetings are held via conference call and last approximately 60-90 minutes. Newly elected trustees are sworn in and begin their term upon the conclusion of the January board meeting.