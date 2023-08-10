CollisionWeek

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Causey Negotiates Settlement on Auto Insurance Rates

Settlement will save drivers $1.6 billion over the next two years.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced a settlement with the N.C. Rate Bureau on automobile insurance rates. The settlement is about two-thirds less than the insurance companies had requested.

Mike Causey, formerly served as the Director of Government Affairs and Managing Director for the Independent Auto Body Association, was elected Insurance Commissioner in North Carolina.

Mike Causey

On February 1 the Rate Bureau requested an overall average statewide increase in of 28.4 % for private passenger auto rates and 4.7% for motorcycle liability. The settlement provides an average statewide auto rate increase of 4.5% in 2023 and another 4.5% in 2024. The settlement also includes motorcycle liability increases of 2.3% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.

