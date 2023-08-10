CollisionWeek

Mitchell Reports Higher Average Severity for Electric Vehicles

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced the availability of its Q2 2023 report: Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights. The report highlights a continued increase in electric vehicle (EV) repairable claims frequency, which rose to 1.49% in the U.S. and 2.64% in Canada last quarter. It also documents the differences in claims severity, post-accident drivability and collision repair when comparing EVs to automobiles powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE).

“Not surprisingly, claims severity for repairable EVs is outpacing that of ICE alternatives,” said Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell. “However, the most recent data shows that EVs are

