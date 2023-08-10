Boyd Group Reports Sales of Over $753 Million in Second Quarter

Overall sales were up more than 22%. Same store sales up almost 19%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales increased by 22.9% to $753.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $612.8 million in the same period of 2022. Same-store sales increased by 18.9%. The second quarter of 2023 had the same number of selling and production days when compared to the same period of 2022.

Gross Profit increased by 23.5% to $342.7 million or 45.5% of sales from $277.5 million or 45.3% of sales in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest,