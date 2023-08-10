Axalta Releases 2020-2022 Sustainability Report

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) released its 2020-2022 Sustainability Report, citing progress on its 2030 goals and reaffirming its commitment to a sustainable future.

The report is available to download.

Axalta is advancing toward achievement of its 2030 ESG goals addressing emissions, waste, water, diversity, community investment, governance, and more. The company’s strategy focuses on developing sustainable products for customers, reducing operational waste and emissions, embedding a culture that supports diversity and inclusion, continuing to support local communities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, and ensuring ethical conduct across the business.

“Axalta has the responsibility to ensure sustainability remains central to every part of our business as we work to develop, manufacture, and deliver sustainable products for our customers, which enables them to accelerate their own sustainability initiatives,” said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President of Axalta. “While we have made meaningful progress, there is still more to do. Working as One Axalta will help us achieve our long-term goals and continue to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future.”

Highlights of the report include:

Axalta was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2022 and received multiple awards for eco-conscious products.

Axalta has already made tremendous progress on its goal of including a sustainability benefit in 80% of new technology and innovation developments.

Axalta increased investment in community engagement efforts nearly 50% between 2020 and 2022.

Axalta’s ESG Steering Committee and Sustainability Task Force oversee focus areas and engage Axalta employees from across the organization to support this work.