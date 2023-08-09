SEMA Announces Over $245,000 in Scholarships and Loan Forgiveness Awards to Individuals Pursuing Careers in the Automotive Aftermarket

Scholarship through its SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry. The winners include 87 students who received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 and 17 employees of SEMA-member companies who received loan forgiveness awards to help pay off student loans.

“SEMA receives a large number of scholarship applications each year, and the quality of this year’s applicants was truly inspiring and impressive,” said SEMA Manager of Recognition Programs Chris Standifer. “Their passion and innovative mindset were evident in their applications, and it gives us great hope that they will continue to